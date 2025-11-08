North Korea Threatens 'Offensive Action' Over Washingtonseoul Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, North Korea's defence minister No Kwang Chol stated this, as reported by Reuters citing North Korean state media.

"We will show more offensive action against the enemies' threat on the principle of ensuring security and defending peace by dint of powerful strength," No said, according to North Korean state media KCNA.

It is noted that the North Korean minister also criticized the arrival of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier at the port of Busan in South Korea, saying it heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

No also condemned the joint visit of the U.S. and South Korean defense ministers to the demilitarized zone earlier this week. "This is a stark revelation and an unveiled intentional expression of their hostile nature to stand against the DPRK to the end," No said.

As was reported earlier, two days ago North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its eastern coast after the United States expanded sanctions against North Korean individuals involved in cybercrimes.

Photo: VOA Korea