Pleasant Weather To Prevail Over Next 4 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) – The weather on Saturday will be pleasant in the high areas and fair in other regions, with some high-altitude clouds. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, often becoming active and stirring up dust, mainly in the desert regions.According to the Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will rise slightly Sunday and the pleasant weather continues to prevail nationwide, while the weather on Monday will remain generally fair countrywide.On Tuesday, mercury will drop slightly and the pleasant weather persists across the Kingdom.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 27 and 12 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 31C, dropping to 19C at night.