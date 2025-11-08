ACI's Exports Top JD6B In 1St 10 Months 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 8 (Petra) – Exports from the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) surpassed JD6 billion during the first 10 months of this year, representing a growth rate of 13.2%.This milestone confirms the "quality and high competitiveness" of Jordanian industry and its presence in foreign markets.The ACI statistical data, obtained by "Petra", showed the Chamber's exports, according to its certificates of origin, reached JD6.196 billion during the January-October period, compared to JD5.473 billion for the same period in 2024.Eight sub-sectors recorded an increase in their exports, ranging from 66.3% for construction industries to 2.5% for plastic and rubber industries.Meanwhile, exports from two sub-sectors declined, namely wood and furniture by 10.8%, while packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies went down by a slight 0.4%.Four Arab and foreign countries accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports during the first ten months of this year: India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, registering a value of JD3.521 billion, compared to JD3.355 billion for the same period last year.The chamber's exports to India during this period increased by 24.8%, reaching approximately JD975 million, compared to JD780 million for the same period last year.During the 1st 10 months 2025, the ACI data also revealed the chamber's exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 7.4%, registering a value of JD703 million, compared to JD653 million for the same period last year.In contrast, the chamber's exports to Iraq declined by 1.5% during the past ten months of this year, falling to JD791 million, compared to JD803 million for the same period last year.