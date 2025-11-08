403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) --
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regarding regulations for scholarships and study leaves for civilian employees.
1971 -- Fourteen Cooperative Societies established a Union of Cooperative Societies, considered to be a transformation in collective work.
1995 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Communications opened Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) ground station, the first in the Middle East.
2002 -- Kuwait Disabled Sport Club won the world fencing championship that was held in Austin, Texas, US. Kuwait was the only Arab country competing in the event.
2016 -- Badriya Abdulraheem, Deputy CEO for North region at Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), won the best female in oil and gas field award. The award ceremony was held as part of Abu Dhabi international petroleum exhibition and conference.
2018 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water opened lubricants' testing laboratory, the first in the Middle East.
2019 -- Kuwait national team won the Asian Shooting Trap Championship, held in Qatar. (end)
