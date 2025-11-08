Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates Impressionism Pioneer Claude Monet

Dubai, UAE, 7 November 2025: As part of its fine arts and digital arts program, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library inaugurated the art exhibition Light Like Never Seen Before. In collaboration with Arts Have a Title Centre and with the participation of Emirati and resident artists, the exhibition celebrates the legacy of the French Impressionism pioneer, Claude Monet, who transformed contemporary art. It aims to highlight the influence of Impressionism on shaping contemporary artists' visions, and to promote visual arts in the Library.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; and Abdul Rahim Salem, Chairman of Emirates Fine Arts Society, along with a group of artists, critics, and visual art enthusiasts.

Al Hashmi said:“Hosting artistic and cultural events like these lies at the heart of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's vision as a knowledge institution that strives to establish Dubai as a hub for thought and creativity. We are committed to presenting content that opens new horizons for the public, and reinforces the role of the arts as a foundation of the national cultural scene.”

Al Hashmi added:“This exhibition reflects our commitment to building bridges between global artistic heritage and local talent, providing platforms that elevate the audience's experience and enrich the art movement in the UAE, in line with its pioneering ambitions.”

The exhibition brings together masterpieces by more than 60 Emirati and resident artists, each presenting their unique perspectives on light, color, and movement in nature - inspired by Claude Monet, who turned everyday scenes into timeless moments.

The art pieces stood out for their diversity and visual richness, ranging from paintings pulsing with light to others that capture fleeting moments. This artistic harmony beautifully blended experimentation with nostalgia. The exhibition drew a large number of visitors, who experienced a visual and emotional journey into the world of light and colour.

Furthermore, the Library hosted a workshop titled What if Color Became Light? by visual artist Majida Nasereldin. The workshop allowed participants to explore the relationship between light and colour through Impressionism. With wide participation, the attendees were fascinated with the techniques that transform simple scenes into profound visual experiences.

The exhibition Light Like Never Seen Before reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's commitment to supporting visual arts. Since its establishment, the Library has created a comprehensive program dedicated to this unique art form - organising exhibitions, workshops, and art sessions that help solidify the role of visual arts as an integral part of the UAE's cultural landscape.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 500 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Saturday, November 8, 2025 4:23:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)