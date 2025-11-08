403
Romanian FM hails decision to give Turkey full membership in EU
(MENAFN) Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu emphasized on Friday that Türkiye’s complete integration into the European Union is crucial for maintaining stability and security in the Black Sea region.
During a joint press conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Toiu noted that Romania is currently hosting the NATO Industry Forum and continues to maintain an active and constructive dialogue with Türkiye. She reaffirmed her country’s intent to broaden and strengthen cooperation with Türkiye within the framework of their long-standing strategic partnership.
Highlighting trilateral collaboration among Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria under NATO’s umbrella, Toiu suggested that this alliance could evolve beyond defense matters to encompass other sectors, setting an example for other nations. “We support Türkiye’s EU candidacy. Türkiye’s full EU membership is a key element for ensuring security in the Black Sea,” she said.
Marking the upcoming 15th anniversary of the Türkiye-Romania strategic partnership next year, Toiu announced: “We have once again decided today that the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will be held in Bucharest. We will host the meeting next year. I also conveyed Romanian President Nicusor Dan’s invitation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”
Describing Türkiye as Romania’s most significant partner outside the European Union, Toiu expressed her government’s determination to enhance cooperation, particularly through increased investments and trade. She noted Romania’s favorable investment climate, especially in the defense sector, and said both nations aim to expand the volume and scope of their commercial relations.
Addressing the conflict in Gaza, Toiu stated: “We discussed cooperation with the US, Qatar, and Egypt. We thank Türkiye for its support in efforts to secure the release of hostages. Romania will continue supporting the delivery of humanitarian aid and the treatment of children in need of care. We will keep working for a just and sustainable peace.”
Toiu also expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s contributions to regional safety. “We have ongoing regional efforts, and as two NATO allies, we are working hard to strengthen our economic foundation. We also aim to tap into the Black Sea’s potential,” she said.
According to Toiu, discussions at the recent NATO Industry Forum focused on new measures to enhance Black Sea security and to promote joint economic initiatives. She further revealed that Türkiye and Romania had finalized an agreement on the joint production of armored vehicles.
“This opportunity is highly important, both for suppliers and manufacturers. It will serve as an example for other countries. We are closely monitoring the investments,” she added.
