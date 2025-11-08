403
Russia criticizes EU foreign policy over visa ban
(MENAFN) Russia has sharply criticized the European Union’s recent decision to revoke multi-entry Schengen visas for most Russian citizens, accusing the bloc of hypocrisy in its immigration policies.
Following the EU’s announcement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lashed out at EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who had stated that traveling to the EU is “a privilege, not a right.” In a Telegram post, Zakharova argued that the EU prioritizes undocumented migrants over law-abiding Russian travelers, claiming the bloc “feeds and waters millions of illegal migrants.”
“She was, of course, speaking about the millions of illegal migrants who are now being given preferential treatment by the European Union,” Zakharova said, noting that the controversy “was not about legal tourists who paid for visas and went to see the Eiffel Tower and go shopping in Milan.” She went on to mock Kallas, referring to her as “a person of rare intelligence.”
According to reports, the EU announced on Friday that it would suspend the issuance of multi-entry visas to Russian citizens in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
