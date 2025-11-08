PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow In Varanasi, Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, drawing large crowds of supporters who gathered to greet him enthusiastically. The streets of the city were lined with people, including students, women, and senior citizens, who came out to welcome the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi also interacted with children onboard the new Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off today.

PM Launches Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains

In a major boost to the railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting major parts of the country. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes, significantly reducing travel time between major destinations. The initiative is expected to enhance regional connectivity, promote tourism, and stimulate economic activity nationwide.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address two public rallies in Bihar's Bettiah and Sitamarhi.

'Laying Foundation for Next-Gen Railways'

Addressing the flagging off ceremony of four Vande Bharat Express trains in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi on highlighted the importance of reforms in Indian Railways and asserted that trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways, adding that now even foreign tourists are amazed to see the Vande Bharat trains. Prime Minister Modi noted that more than 160 Vande Bharat Express trains are now operating in the country and congratulated the citizens of the country on this achievement.

"Today, trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways. This is a complete exercise to transform Indian Railways. Vande Bharat is a train made by Indians, for Indians, and by Indians, something every Indian is proud of. Now, even foreign tourists are amazed to see the Vande Bharat trains," the Prime Minister said during his address.

Infrastructure as Key to Development

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in the development of a region, it was stated that a city begins to develop on its own when it gets better connectivity. PM Modi stated, "In developed countries around the world, a major reason for economic development has been their infrastructure. In all the countries that have experienced significant development, a major driving force behind their progress has been infrastructure development. If an area lacks a railway line for a long time, but as soon as a railway track is laid there, that city automatically starts developing. The development of a city begins on its own as soon as it gets better connectivity... Infrastructure is not limited to huge bridges and highways... The number of airports built, the number of Vande Bharat trains running - all these things are linked to development, and today India is also moving very rapidly on this path."

