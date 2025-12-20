Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CJI Surya Kant Forms Special Vacation Bench For Urgent Matters In SC

2025-12-20 08:12:14
The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has constituted a special vacation bench to hear urgent matters during the ongoing court vacation. The bench will comprise CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. It will sit on Monday, December 22, 2025, to take up urgent matters for hearing.

The Supreme Court is on winter break from December 19 to January 5, 2026.

Ensuring Timely Intervention

"This special sitting has been arranged to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period," a statement issued by the Supreme Court stated.

On Friday, the last working day of the apex court, several lawyers orally mentioned certain matters seeking urgent listing. The CJI then said that he will arrange for a special sitting on Monday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

