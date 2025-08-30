Festivals In September: From Durga Puja, Onam To Eid-E-Milad And Ganesh Visarjan Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the month of August concludes, it's time to take note of all festivals in September and corresponding holidays. According to holidays listed in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) calendar, banks across India will remain closed on several days of the month on account of regional festivals, state observances and regular weekend closures.

List of festivals in September

As we gear to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha in September and mark the end of the month with Durga Puja, here's a list of festivals that may or may not be observed as a bank holiday:



September 3 (Wednesday): Bank holiday will be observed in Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh in view of Karma Puja; Agastya Arghya and Parsva Ekadashi

September 4 (Thursday): Bank holiday in Kerala on first day of Onam; Vamana Jayanti, Bhuvaneshvari Jayanti, Kalki Dwadashi

September 5 (Friday): Bank holiday in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad; Teachers' Day

September 6 (Saturday): Bank holiday in Sikkim due to Indra Jatra and related observances in other regions; Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi

September 14 (Sunday): Bank holiday in Jharkhand due to Karma Puja; Hindi Diwas September 16 (Tuesday): Bank holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Manipur for Milad-Un-Nabi



September 21 (Sunday): Bank holiday in Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasye

September 22 (Monday): Bank holiday in Haryana due to Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti; Bank holiday in Rajasthan due to Ghatasthapana; Bank holiday in Telangana on the occasion of first day of Bathukamma

September 23 (Tuesday): Bank holiday in Haryana for Heroes' Martyrdom Day.

September 29 (Monday): Bank holiday in Assam, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura and West Bengal for Maha Saptami. September 30 (Tuesday): Bank holiday in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura for Maha Ashtami.

As per RBI, Banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month in addition to Sundays. During these bank holidays, in-branch services won't be available, but customers can carry out digital transactions.

September 7: Sunday

September 13: Second Saturday

September 14: Sunday

September 21: Sunday

September 27: Fourth Saturday

September 28: Sunday