Partisans Reconnoiter Chemical Plant In Bryansk Producing Components For Russian Rocket Artillery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ATESH reported this on Telegram, as cited by Ukrinform.

Additional information was obtained with the assistance of members of a secret Ukrainian organization among the plant's personnel, allowing the movement to clarify the plant's current operations and the extent of its involvement in military production.

The reconnaissance recorded high activity around the facility, including frequent movement of personnel and cargo vehicles, as well as heightened security measures.

All entrances to the plant are under constant surveillance by armed patrols, highlighting the facility's strategic importance to Russia's military-industrial sector.

Cellular and radio communication in the plant's area is extremely limited, likely due to security-related restrictions.

The intelligence gathered has been handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for further assessment and analysis.

"Actions are aimed solely at the military infrastructure of the aggressor state and do not pose any threat to the civilian population of Bryansk," the partisans emphasized.

