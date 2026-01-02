Maha Polls: UBT Alleges Mahayuti Buying Wins Via Threats, Bribes

UBT Sena alleges 'threats, bribes' for unopposed wins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): As Mahayuti candidates secure unopposed wins ahead of the Maharashtra local body polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that democracy was being undermined either through "threats" of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) or by "bribing" the opposition candidates. She accused the ruling Mahayuti of "trying to buy out their victories" and questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) silence on the matter. "The unopposed way of ending democracy where they settle with the opposition candidate, either by scaring him with the threats of ED, CBI, or by bribing him. They are trying to buy out their victories, and it is a shame that the Election Commission is staying quiet on this," she told reporters here.

'Confident in party's track record'

Speaking on the Raj Thakceray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)-UBT Sena alliance, Chaturvedi expressed confidence in the party's track record in civic governance. "We are confident because Shiv Sena (UBT) has been working with the people of the city and state for over 25 years. Mumbai's people continue to depose their faith in us. You are hearing what is happening in Indore, which is called the cleanest city, where over 10 people died due to contaminated water," she said.

"Mumbai has seen the public transport system strengthen and the BMC thrive. While the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is in debt to the tune of over Rs 1,500 crores, we deposited over Rs 19,000 crore. Mumbai will again vote for us," she added.

Other leaders echo allegations, express confidence in MNS alliance

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti, alleging misuse of central agencies and money power in elections, while expressing confidence over the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation polls in Maharashtra. UBT Sena MP Arvind Sawant also accused the ruling Mahayuti of exerting pressure on opposition candidates. "They are pressurising. A brother of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker is contesting under the Ashok Patil banner. The person contesting currently has been absconding for 3 days out of fear of the Maharashtra Speaker. He has not even gone to his house. I request the police commissioner of Mumbai to grant protection to him," he said.

On the MNS-UBT Sena alliance, Sawant added, "We are very confident about it, and we believe Mumbaikars know that the Thackeray brand is the only brand. Raj Thackeray has joined us, which has enhanced our power."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey echoed similar sentiments, alleging misuse of state power by the ruling parties. "The party that has a government in the centre and the state, how can it not win elections? The way money is being used in elections in Maharashtra and criminals are being given tickets, we will not be surprised if they win. The people's mandate is with the party of Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Sharad Pawar," he said.

RPI(A) makes seat-sharing demands

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that a delegation of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) or [RPI(A)] met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted a list of seat-sharing demands. "An RPI(A) delegation met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and they tried to address RPI(A)'s grievances. We gave them a list of 17 seats, and we told them that we should get 5-6 seats from that list." Athawale said.

He further said that the party has also demanded one MLC seat and two chairman posts in the Maharashtra state corporations.

Mahayuti candidates secure unopposed wins

Seven candidates from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena were elected unopposed in the Thane Municipal polls on Friday. The seven Shiv Sena candidates were declared winners even before a single vote was cast, as opposition parties and other candidates either withdrew or had their nominations rejected.

BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward in Pune.

15 BJP candidates were elected unopposed in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation of Thane district.

Polling for elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with counting of votes scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

