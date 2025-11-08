Norwegian Premium Nutrition Brand NYO3 Makes Its Seventh Appearance At CIIE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 5 to 10, 2025, the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is taking place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Among the international exhibitors, NYO3, a Norwegian high-end dietary nutrition brand, is making its seventh appearance at the event.









NYO3, as a representative of Norwegian enterprises expanding globally, has been officially recognized by Innovation Norway as the“Official Nutritional Partner of the Norway Pavilion” and a member of the“Norwegian Healthy Products Group 2025–2026 (NHPG)”. Meanwhile, Aker BioMarine Human Ingredients AS, a global leader in Antarctic krill oil, has presented NYO3 with the“2025 Marine Phospholipid Anti-Aging Leadership Award” in recognition of its achievements in phospholipid-based anti-aging research and application.

With global health awareness continuing to rise, anti-aging has become a key focus for consumers. In response, NYO3 has launched“Norway L3: A New Era in Anti-Aging Nutrition,” a program centered on three critical health areas – brain, cardiovascular, and liver wellness. Among its innovations, the NYO3 Lysophosphatidylcholines DHA Softgel has drawn particular attention. Building on its strengths in krill oil and anti-aging research, NYO3 has also partnered with JD Health (the largest online healthcare platform in China) and Tmall (a key Chinese e-commerce platform) to release two industry reports: the“Global Krill Oil Health Science White Paper” and the“Liver Fat Reduction and Scientific Nutrition White Paper,” aimed at promoting science-based consumer choices and advancing the nutrition sector's sustainable growth.

In addition, NYO3's new anti-aging product, Ageless PDRN ovarian neogenesis, was recently featured on a program in China's state media CCTV. Developed jointly by NO-Age, a Norwegian anti-aging research institution, and NYO3, the product targets women aged 35 and above, combining PDRN extracted from deep-sea salmon with high-purity AKG to address both structural skin aging and ovarian function decline.

Rooted in Norway and expanding globally, NYO3 continues to strengthen its international presence. During the Expo, the company is also hosting the“Partner Ecosystem Summit,” gathering nearly one hundred digital content creators to explore new e-commerce growth models. The event features participation from key partners including NO-Age, Aker BioMarine, IDENA, Leryl, and ORIVO, who share insights on innovation and global market trends while identifying new growth opportunities in China.

To further strengthen Norway–China industry collaboration, NYO3 has introduced the“Norwegian Aurora Origin Season Project,” which will invite Chinese content creators to visit Norway and explore NYO3's R&D facilities and raw material sources through live broadcast events. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and deepen trust between the brand and Chinese consumers, marking a new stage in NYO3's localized development in China.

As one of the world's leading platforms for global enterprises to engage with the Chinese market, the CIIE provides NYO3 with a valuable opportunity to showcase its research strength and product innovation. With global demand for health and wellness solutions continuing to grow, NYO3 is expected to further consolidate its international position and contribute to deeper cooperation in the health industries of Norway and China.

Contacts

Company Name: NYO3 International AS

Website:

Contact: Derek Sung

Email Address: ...

