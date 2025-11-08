403
6Th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan National Awards Conferred During 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 2025: The aura of literature, creativity, and cultural pride filled the air as the 6th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan National Awards 2025 were grandly presented during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida, held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
Instituted in memory of Shri Suraj Parkash Marwah, the awards honour distinguished personalities from across India for their exceptional contributions to the promotion of literature, culture, and human values.
The ceremony was graced by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, as the Chief Guest, who congratulated all the awardees and emphasized the power of literature to connect nations and preserve cultural identity. "Literature reflects the soul of a nation. India's writers and poets have the unique ability to unite humanity through their words," said H.E. Karlito Nunes.
This year's Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan National Awards were conferred upon:
Pawan Mathur - Renowned Author, said "This recognition strengthens our faith in the timeless power of words." Awadhesh Singh - Author, added "Such awards motivate authors to continue their journey of thought and creativity." Prof. Dr. Dewakar Goel - Author, expressed "It is an honour to be associated with a platform that values intellectual contribution." Arvind Mishra - Author, proposed "The world needs more platforms like Marwah Studios to nurture writers and poets."
Dr. Savita Chadha - Author, uttered "Art and literature together shape our collective consciousness." Suksham Lata Mahajan - Author & Poet, explained "Poetry is the voice of the heart, and this award celebrates that emotion." Dr. Shailbala Agarwal - Author, repeated "Recognition like this inspires us to write with deeper purpose." Meenakshi Joshi - Author, thanked "Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the jury for recognizing women voices in literature."
Dr. Amit Kaur Puri - Author & Poetess, presented gratitude to the Global Literary Festival for celebrating creativity in all forms. Om Sapra - Renowned Author & Translator, said "Translation bridges cultures, and such forums remind us of its importance." Subhash Neerav - Author, thanked "Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his unmatched efforts in uniting literary minds globally."
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Award Committee, addressed the gathering saying, "The Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Award is not just an honour - it is a mission to preserve the essence of Indian literature and to encourage the torchbearers of thought and creativity. These recipients represent the literary soul of our nation."
The evening concluded with heartfelt appreciation as Dr. Sushil Bharti, Festival Director, proposed a vote of thanks, acknowledging the distinguished guests, participants, and authors for their invaluable contributions to the festival's success.
