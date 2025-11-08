Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike Near Kharkiv
"A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy launched missile strikes," the statement reads.Read also: Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, drones throughout day
Later, Syniehubov clarified that enemy strikes were recorded in the outskirts of Kharkiv.
No information about casualties has been reported so far.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, around midnight on November 8, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with drones. A multi-story building was hit.
