Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike Near Kharkiv

Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike Near Kharkiv


2025-11-08 12:13:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy launched missile strikes," the statement reads.

Read also: Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery, drones throughout day

Later, Syniehubov clarified that enemy strikes were recorded in the outskirts of Kharkiv.

No information about casualties has been reported so far.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, around midnight on November 8, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with drones. A multi-story building was hit.

MENAFN08112025000193011044ID1110313536



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search