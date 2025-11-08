Azerbaijan Marks Victory Day With Renewed Confidence In Regional Peace

MENAFN - AzerNews) by Mazahir Afandiyev

On November 8, 2020, the Azerbaijani people began the day with a new, victorious celebration of triumph. This once again proved to the world the strength and pride of the victorious Azerbaijani Army, as well as the enduring power of Azerbaijan's statehood. On that day, our heroic soldiers and officers, overcoming rough terrain, scaling steep cliffs, and crossing deep gorges, drove the enemy out of Shusha - the heart of Garabagh.

Of course, over the past 30 years, the Azerbaijani state and its people have gone through difficult and turbulent paths to achieve these accomplishments. On September 27, 2020, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, as well as based on the four well-known resolutions of the United Nations Security Council that had remained on paper for 27 years, Azerbaijan launched military operations within its sovereign territories to put an end to more than 30 years of occupation of its lands.

On November 10 of the same year, following Armenia's official appeal to the Russian Federation and with Russia's direct involvement and the agreement of the three heads of state, the war was stopped. A declaration consisting of nine points was adopted between Azerbaijan and Armenia, marking Armenia's signing of the act of capitulation. As Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated, there was no other option to accept defeat before our Glorious Army. Thus, the occupying side acknowledged its loss, and the conflict was officially halted.

Consequently, the efforts we made to liberate our long-yearned-for native Garabagh culminated in a 44-day Patriotic War that resulted in the Victory and the waving of our tricolor Flag - sacred to every one of us - over our devastated cities.

This magnificent victory, which became a celebration of our people's power and national pride, was immortalized by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Taking into account the historical significance of Shusha's liberation, November 8 was declared Victory Day.

The splendid Victory achieved under the leadership of the Great Commander, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, during the Patriotic War - known in history as the“Iron Fist” operation - is clear evidence of the modern Azerbaijani state's military strength and the nation's determination to win.

At the same time, this Victory demonstrated not only the strength of our Army but also Azerbaijan's economic and political will to the entire world. During the war, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who commanded the army and determined its strategy and tactics with great professionalism, also achieved success in the information war through his political and diplomatic activities. President Ilham Aliyev, through his interviews with the world's leading media outlets during and after the war, successfully influenced international public opinion on the conflict.

Over the past five years, through its successful foreign policy, Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its position in bilateral and multilateral meetings that the time has come to sign a Great Peace Agreement and to begin a new era of reconstruction in the region based on new realities.

In particular, the signing of the Washington Declaration - consisting of seven clauses - on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the initialing of the Peace Agreement provisions, has instilled confidence that in the coming years, the Azerbaijani people will celebrate Victory Day with even greater joy, enthusiasm, and pride.

It should also be noted that the Victory achieved in the Second Garabagh–Patriotic War laid the foundation for a new era of development in Azerbaijan. Over the past five years, this Victory has profoundly influenced the peace and economic development of Azerbaijan and the entire region, forming completely new factors of economic growth in our country. At the same time, the rapid restoration and construction works currently underway in the Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh Economic Regions demonstrate to the entire world that the Azerbaijani state and people are the heralds of peace, security, and sustainable development - especially in the South Caucasus. President Ilham Aliyev's regular visits to the liberated territories are clear evidence of this.

It is no secret that the path leading to the Garabagh Victory began with National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Thanks to his tireless efforts, the foundation of a modern, independent, democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was laid, and the State Flag and Constitution - the symbols of our independence - were adopted.

It is no coincidence that November is a particularly significant month for our people. During this month, the grateful people of Azerbaijan proudly celebrate Victory Day, State Flag Day, and Constitution Day. These important dates in our statehood history coincide this year with the declaration of the“Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in our country, marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution and the 5th anniversary of the Victory achieved in the Second Garabagh–Patriotic War.

This year, on November 8, our people will witness a grand Victory Parade in Azadlıq (Freedom) Square in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, celebrating our historic Victory and showcasing our nation's strength and will to the world. Local and foreign guests, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from friendly and brotherly states will also attend the parade.

Even today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, our heroic people continue to make history. This glorious history will remain a source of pride not only for us but also for future generations. As the Head of State has said: “Look, today the people of Azerbaijan are united like this fist! It will always be so! This unity will be eternal! This unity will allow us to fulfill all our future missions!”

The author is a member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan