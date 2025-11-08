HC Disposes Of PIL On Spurious Drugs

J&K High Court | File Photo

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has disposed of Public Interest Litigation after the government informed that there are ample measures in place to ensure availability of quality medicines and drugs to the patients in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal however left it free to the petitioner, a practicing lawyer, to bring to the notice of authorities any sale of fake and spurious drug and medicine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The petitioner had complained sale of misbranded, spurious and substandard drugs in J&K, and as such, had sought directions to the authorities to submit a detailed report with respect to the operation of unregistered companies and manufacturing units and selling misbranded and unregistered medicines in J&K.

He had also sought directions to the authorities to immediately ban the sale and distribution of drugs manufactured and distributed by unregistered companies in Jammu and Kashmir and initiate legal proceedings against the erring companies and individuals after seizing the spurious, fake and misbranded drugs and medicines.

The petitioner had also sought directions to the authorities to devise a strategy to prevent supply and availability of spurious, fake drugs and medicines in the Union Territory. He had also sought directions for creating awareness about the labelling