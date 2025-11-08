Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Loco Pilot Injured As Train Hit By Bird In South Kashmir

2025-11-08 12:11:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Loco Pilot Injured as Train Hit by Bird in South Kashmir

Srinagar- A loco pilot was injured after a train suffered a bird hit on Baramulla-Banihal route in South Kashmir Saturday morning, officials said.

An official said that the incident occurred between Bijbehara and Anantnag section of South Kashmir when train was en route to Banihal.

He said that an eagle hit the train windshield, causing damage to it and eventually injuring the loco pilot, reported news agency KNO.

Kashmir Observer

