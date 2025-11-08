CAF To Host The 2Nd Edition Of 'Latin American And Caribbean Davos' In Panama



The International Economic Forum – Latin America and Caribbean will bring together more than 2,500 business leaders, investors, government officials, and representatives from multilateral organisations to Panama on January 28–29, 2026, to strategically position the region on the global geopolitical map. Featured participants include José Raúl Mulino, president of Panama; Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil; Daniel Noboa, president of Ecuador; Michio Kaku, theoretical physicist and futurist; Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines; Ricardo Hausmann, director of the Harvard Growth Lab; and Sergio Díaz-Granados, Executive President of CAF.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

PANAMA, CITY, Panama – The second edition of the International Economic Forum – Latin America and Caribbean 2026, organised by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, will convene global experts at the Panama Convention Center to discuss the region's challenges and opportunities in an evolving global landscape marked by trade tensions and shifts in the international financial architecture.

Against this backdrop, the Forum has become a major annual platform for reflection and strategic dialogue, reaffirming the position and potential of Latin America and the Caribbean in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, clean technologies, energy transition, environmental sustainability, power-shoring, services, and digital transformation.

“This Forum is consolidating its role as a vital space to reflect, debate, and most importantly, act together to boost economic growth and strengthen Latin America and the Caribbean's position as an indispensable global player, one capable of providing real solutions to today's greatest development challenges, including climate change, migration crises, and the energy transition,” said Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive president of CAF.

With 18 regional media partners, including Grupo PRISA, El País, and World in Progress, the Forum will address topics such as trade and investment flows, public–private collaboration, air connectivity and tourism, artificial intelligence, economic outlooks, the role of the private sector, clean energy, the energy transition, and sustainable mining.

Confirmed keynote participants include:



José Raúl Mulino, President of Panama; Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil;

Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador; Michio Kaku, Theoretical Physicist and Futurist

Ricardo Hausmann, Director of the Harvard Growth Lab; Susan Segal, President of the Americas Society / Council of the Americas; Felipe Larraín, Former Minister of Finance of Chile; Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines; Isabella Luksic, Executive Director of the Luksic Foundation.

A transformative agenda

As part of the Forum, CAF will host“Festival CAF: Voices for Our Region – Culture that Moves the World” on January 27, 2026, to celebrate the rich cultural and artistic potential of Latin America and the Caribbean through the eyes of its leading creators.

Additionally, on January 29–30, CAF will organise the“Latin America and Caribbean Business Matchmaking Forum: Connecting to the Global Market,” designed to facilitate trade and integration across the region. The initiative will bring together 150 international buyers and 300 Latin American exporters in over 4,000 one-on-one business meetings, connecting regional supply with global demand.

This platform offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity for international expansion, achieving in a day and a half what would typically take more than two weeks of individual outreach. The call for participation is open to companies in strategic sectors such as agrifood, manufacturing, textiles, chemicals, life sciences, and technology services. Registration is open until December 22, 2025, via.

By integrating the Business Matchmaking Forum into the International Economic Forum, CAF aims to turn ideas and academic exchange into tangible commercial outcomes. Efficiency remains a key pillar: in a single trip, participants can meet potential partners from over 15 countries, thereby consolidating multiple business opportunities in one space. In doing so, CAF promotes sustainable growth and regional integration, helping to strengthen Latin America and the Caribbean's global presence while optimising time and resources for entrepreneurs.

The Forum forms part of CAF's ongoing efforts to drive socioeconomic development across Latin America and the Caribbean and to promote a long-term vision of inclusive growth that benefits all citizens. Since its creation in 1970, CAF has disbursed more than USD 210 billion to support projects in health, education, infrastructure, mobility, and social and human development across the region.

The post CAF to host the 2nd edition of 'Latin American and Caribbean Davos' in Panama appeared first on Caribbean News Global.