PAHO Scales Up Its Emergency Health Response Across The Caribbean Following Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, JAMAICA, (PAHO/WHO) - In response to Hurricane Melissa, the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) immediately activated its health emergency coordination and response mechanisms and continues working closely with Caribbean health authorities to address the storm's widespread health impacts. The deployment of specialised experts from PAHO's Regional Response Teams and the delivery of over 13 tons of essential medical supplies are helping to restore critical health services and prevent potential disease outbreaks.

Restoring health services in Jamaica

Jamaica, the hardest-hit country by hurricane Melissa, reported severe damage in five major hospitals and widespread destruction across health facilities in the western and southern regions.

In response to the destruction of Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth, PAHO, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), has supported the deployment of a Type 2 Emergency Medical Team (EMT) from humanitarian NGO, Samaritan's Purse, to establish a temporary hospital. The EMT is now up and running, providing critical health services to the affected population.

A second Type 2 EMT from the Spanish Cooperation Agency (AECID) has also deployed, in coordination with PAHO. This EMT is now running a temporary field hospital located next to the Public Hospital in Falmouth, Trelawny, in the country's northwest.

In addition, a dozen PAHO specialists in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and health services have been mobilised. Structural engineers have been deployed to conduct post-disaster assessments and support operational planning, including evaluations at Cornwall Regional Hospital and other key facilities.

In coordination with the ministry of health and wellness, PAHO is leading actions within the health cluster, the group of humanitarian health partners working together in humanitarian emergencies. PAHO and partners are currently assessing shelters housing displaced populations to implement interventions related to environmental health, epidemiological surveillance, risk communication and community engagement, vector control, and water and sanitation. These activities aim to prevent outbreaks, strengthen community participation, and ensure safe living conditions for displaced people.

Amid the destruction, the Santa Cruz Health Centre in the southwest of the country remains fully operational and undamaged. Retrofitted to smart hospital gold standards under PAHO's Smart Hospitals

Assessing the conditions of displaced people in Haiti

In Haiti, PAHO is working alongside national and international partners to assess the conditions of internally displaced people (IDP), many of whom were already living in shelters before the hurricane, and to disseminate cholera prevention messages to raise awareness and reduce transmission risks.

PAHO/WHO had prepositioned emergency kits in Haiti to assist more than 11,000 people before the start of the hurricane season. Additionally, on November 6, a 5.5-ton shipment from PAHO Strategic Reserve in Panama was delivered through an ECHO- UNHRD

In the Grand'Anse department, displaced families face urgent needs for tents and hygiene kits to ensure safe and dignified shelter conditions. Children in these shelters require targeted psychosocial support to help them cope with the trauma of displacement and loss.

In coordination with local health authorities, PAHO is supporting field epidemiologists deployed in the affected departments to conduct early warning and epidemiological surveillance and ensure samples reach the National Public Health Laboratory.

Delivering essential supplies to Cuba

In Cuba, PAHO/WHO is preparing a second shipment of emergency supplies that includes electric generators (10–16 KVA), mosquito nets, and fumigation equipment and is scheduled to arrive next week. These supplies are essential for controlling the expected increase in mosquito populations following flooding and for restoring power in health facilities, an issue that was already straining health systems before the storm.

At the same time, PAHO has provided technical assistance to help Cuba analyse the epidemiological situation and identify response priorities, including clinical management, vector control, epidemiology, and laboratory support.

Surveillance and risk mitigation across the region

While PAHO's initial donor appeal is focused specifically on Jamaica, urgent and multifaceted needs remain across all affected Caribbean countries. Beyond health infrastructure recovery, the organisation is calling on partners and donors to support disease surveillance, mental health support, and preventive measures to reduce risks from waterborne, foodborne and vector-borne diseases, particularly among people living in temporary shelters.

PAHO continues to work hand-in-hand with governments and humanitarian partners to ensure that affected communities receive the care and support they need. Sustained donor engagement remains essential to meet these pressing health needs, support recovery efforts and to build resilience in the face of future emergencies.

Despite these efforts, urgent needs persist. To sustain lifesaving health operations and accelerate recovery, PAHO has launched an