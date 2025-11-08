Explosion Reported In Kunduz, One Killed

A suspected militant was killed in a premature explosion while transporting explosives in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, officials confirmed on Friday morning.

The Taliban's police command in Kunduz said an explosion occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the city's eighth security district, killing one person on the spot.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Jamaluddin Khaksar, the blast took place while explosives were being moved and detonated before reaching the intended target.

Khaksar wrote on X that“a premature explosion” caused the blast and that the individual transporting the materials died instantly at the scene.

Preliminary findings suggested the man had planned an unspecified operation but was killed when the device detonated unexpectedly before the plan could be carried out.

The explosion occurred near Sar Hadira intersection, a busy area of Kunduz. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Police officials said an investigation is ongoing and further details will be released once the assessment is complete. They urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

Friday's blast underscores the fragile security situation in Afghanistan's north, where unclaimed explosions and targeted attacks continue despite Taliban assurances of nationwide stability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram