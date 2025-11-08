Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Vardaan Palace Banquet Hall After Wedding

A fire broke out at Vardaan Palace Banquet Hall in Ibrahimpur village on Saturday morning, as per officials. According to initial information, a wedding ceremony had taken place at the venue the previous night. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

