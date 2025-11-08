403
Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Vardaan Palace Banquet Hall After Wedding
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
A fire broke out at Vardaan Palace Banquet Hall in Ibrahimpur village on Saturday morning, as per officials. According to initial information, a wedding ceremony had taken place at the venue the previous night. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
