Kolkata Winter Alerts: Winter Vibes Begin In City As Temperature Drops Slightly

A chilly touch in the air during weekend mornings. Feeling a bit cold. However, even though the temperature drops slightly in the morning, intense winter isn't here yet. What is the Alipore weather office saying? Find out in detail...

Alipore weather office reports dry weather in South Bengal districts today with clear skies. Some areas might see partly cloudy skies. The western districts will feel a bit colder.

The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has weakened. As a result, the temperature will drop by 2-3 degrees from Sunday. The winter feel might increase slightly in the mornings.

Partly cloudy skies in coastal districts today; clear elsewhere. Night temps in Kolkata rose slightly. No rain expected. A mild winter feel at night and in the morning.

Dry weather in all districts. No temperature change for the next two days. A slight drop is possible from Sunday, by 2-3°C. No rain is expected. Fog is likely in hilly areas.

Night temperatures may drop slightly from Sunday, staying around 20-21°C. The chilly feeling might increase. Next week, the min temp may fall below 20°C, forecasters predict.

Today's minimum temperature is 24.8°C. Yesterday's max was 31.1°C. Humidity is 63-91%. Heavy rain is likely in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikal.