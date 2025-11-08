Baramulla REVIEW: Did Manav Kaul Deliver Another Masterpiece? Here's What Netizens Say

Baramulla Movie X Review: Manav Kaul's film, which promised to touch audiences' hearts with its deeply emotional story and realistic presentation, appears to be serving its purpose. Let's take a look at the X reviews of Baramulla.

Manav Kaul, known for his powerful performances and thought-provoking characters, returns to Netflix with his new feature Baramulla. Set against the gorgeous but violent backdrop of Kashmir, this dramatic film has recently garnered critical praise at various major film festivals and is now available on the OTT Netflix.

Watched #Baramulla on Netflix. The snow looks calm, but the story underneath is anything but. The film starts as a mystery and slowly turns into a haunting reflection of guilt, loss and faith. Manav Kaul is brilliant as always. It's not flawless, but it stays with you....

'Just watched @KaulManav's Baramulla, one of the finest movies seen after a long time. Every scene of this movie is worth it and the concept is next level. Thanks @AdityaDharFilms for bringing this piece of story to really...,' read a X review. Another user wrote, 'Baramulla is a must watch. So authentic and so crisp. Ever scene holds importance. Top notch movie.'

Watched BaraMulla ✨.It is a really good watch. The acting of every actor, the story, the plot, the horror / scary part, the background score all are to the point. Not even a single point where the movie felt off the track or boaringIt is a must watch.#BARAMULLA.

Just watched Baramulla on Netflix - a haunting reminder of the pain & exile of Kashmiri Pandits. A community uprooted, yet unbroken in spirit story is one of resilience and faith must remember-not with hate,but with hope that such suffering never returns.#kashmiripandit

Just watched #Baramulla on Netflix. Manav Kaul delivers one of his finest! A supernatural thriller that's as emotional as it is eerie. Gorgeous camera work, haunting lighting, and storytelling with real depth. #BaramullaReview #MovieReview #ManavKaul #Netflix @NetflixIndia

Baramulla is a supernatural drama set in the beautiful yet mysterious town of Baramulla, Kashmir. The story revolves around DSP Ridwan Syed, who investigates a series of mysterious disappearances of children that have shaken the entire region.

As he attempts to uncover the truth, he discovers family secrets, terrifying folklore, and supernatural events that blur the lines between reality and mystery. The film is a blend of suspense, emotional drama, and thrilling twists that keep the audience hooked until the very end.

Baramulla is directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) and Aditya Dhar under the banner of B62 Studios. Manav Kaul plays DSP Ridwan Syed, while Bhasha Sumbali and Arista Mehta play key members of his family.

The supporting cast includes Rohan Singh, Nilofer Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, Ashwini Kaul, Vikas Shukla, Mir Sarwar, Madan Nazneen and Kiara Khanna.