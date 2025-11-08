J&K: Two Terrorists Neutralised In Kupwara's Keran Sector By Forces

Two terrorists were neutralised in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday by the Indian forces under Operation Pimple; meanwhile, the search of the area is still in progress, officials said.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," an 'X' post from Chinar Corps said.

Joint Operation Launched on Intelligence Input

Earlier, Security forces launched a joint operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army said on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies, troops of the Indian Army initiated a coordinated operation in the Keran sector on November 7 to intercept suspected infiltrators.

During the search, alert troops spotted suspicious activity. When challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. A contact was established and the terrorists have been trapped.

"On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped. Op continues," Chinar Corps stated in a post on X.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

