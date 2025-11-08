Vande Bharat Trains Laying Foundation For Next-Gen Railways: PM Modi

PM Modi on Next-Gen Railways

Highlighting the importance of reforms in Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways, adding that now even foreign tourists are amazed to see the Vande Bharat trains.

Addressing the flagging off ceremony of four Vande Bharat Express trains in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi noted that more than 160 Vande Bharat Express trains are now operating in the country and congratulated the citizens of the country on this achievement. "Today, trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways. This is a complete exercise to transform Indian Railways. Vande Bharat is a train made by Indians, for Indians, and by Indians, something every Indian is proud of. Now even foreign tourists are amazed to see the Vande Bharat trains," the Prime Minister said during his address.

Infrastructure Key to Development

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in the development of a region, it was stated that a city begins to develop on its own when it gets better connectivity. PM Modi stated, "In developed countries around the world, a major reason for economic development has been their infrastructure. In all the countries that have experienced significant development, a major driving force behind their progress has been infrastructure development. If an area lacks a railway line for a long time, but as soon as a railway track is laid there, that city automatically starts developing. The development of a city begins on its own as soon as it gets better connectivity... Infrastructure is not limited to huge bridges and highways... The number of airports built, the number of Vande Bharat trains running - all these things are linked to development, and today India is also moving very rapidly on this path."

Four New Vande Bharat Trains Launched

As he flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains to enhance connectivity in major regions of the country, Prime Minister Modi added, "In this series, today new Vande Bharat trains are being inaugurated in different parts of the country. Apart from the Kashi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat, the Firozpur-Delhi, Lucknow-Saharanpur, and Ernakulam-Bangalore Vande Bharat trains were also flagged off. With these four new Vande Bharat trains, more than 160 Vande Bharat trains are now operating in the country. I congratulate the people of Kashi and all the citizens of the country on this."

In a major boost to the railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting major parts of the country. The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)