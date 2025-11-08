The Girlfriend Vs Haq Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna Or Yami Gautam, Who Won Day 1?

Two popular films were released on Friday (November 7). Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu romantic drama 'The Girlfriend' had a pan-India release, while Yami Gautam's social drama 'Haq' was released in Hindi.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, 'The Girlfriend' was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam along with Telugu. According to trade reports, the film earned about ₹1.3 crore in India on its first day.

Suparn Verma directed 'Haq', and the film was released only in Hindi. It's reported that the film collected about ₹1.65 crore in India on its first day. It's a slow start, but it has outperformed 'The Girlfriend' in terms of opening.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role in 'The Girlfriend', with Dheekshith Shetty as her co-star. Other actors like Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, and Rao Ramesh also have important roles in the film.

Yami Gautam has the main role in 'Haq', with Emraan Hashmi as her co-star. Actors like Sheeba Chaddha, Aseem Hattangady, Danish Husain, Rahul Mittra, and Vartika Singh also play key roles.

The story of 'The Girlfriend' revolves around college-era love and relationships. Rashmika Mandanna plays a college student who faces many difficulties in her relationship.

'Haq' is inspired by a historic Supreme Court ruling on women's rights. Yami Gautam plays Shazia Bano, who fights for justice after her husband abandons her and their kids.