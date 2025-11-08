Katrina Kaif Vs Vicky Kaushal: Who's Older And Better In Studies? Know About Their Education Details

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become parents after 4 years of marriage. Do you know the age difference between Katrina and Vicky? How educated are they?

There's about a 5-year age gap between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Katrina is 42, born July 16, 1983, in British Hong Kong. Vicky is 37, born May 16, 1988, in Mumbai. He is the son of action director Sham Kaushal.

There's no solid info on Katrina Kaif's education. Some reports say she was homeschooled. Others claim she enrolled in college but dropped out for modeling.

Vicky Kaushal schooled at Seth Chunilal Damodardas Barfiwala High School in Mumbai. He later got an engineering degree in Electronics and Communication from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. He also attended Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.

Katrina Kaif has been in films since 2003, starting with 'Boom'. She later starred in hits like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger 3'. Vicky started as an assistant director in 2012 and got his lead role in 'Masaan' (2015). He's known for films like 'Uri' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

Their love story began at an awards show where Vicky jokingly proposed to Kat. He asked, 'Why don't you marry a nice guy like me?' They later married on Dec 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and are now parents to a son.