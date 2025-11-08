India's World Cup Heroines Showered With Rewards, Jobs, And Grand Welcomes: Here's Who Got What

It's celebration season across India and not for a festival, but for something far more special. The women who made a billion hearts swell with pride by lifting the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 are now being showered with love, rewards, and honours from every corner of the country. From Mumbai's busy streets to Siliguri's cheering crowds and Bhopal's grand felicitation halls, the heroes of Harmanpreet Kaur's World Cup-winning team are being treated like the legends they are and rightly so.

Maharashtra's Golden Girls: Mandhana, Rodrigues & Radha Yadav

In Mumbai, it was a moment of pride and nostalgia as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated the trio from Maharashtra - Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav.

Each received a Rs 2.25 crore cash reward, a token of appreciation for putting India on the global cricketing map.

"These girls are the pride of Maharashtra," said Fadnavis. "Their victory will inspire generations of young women to dream bigger."

Mandhana, who has now become the face of Indian women's cricket, returned the gratitude, saying, "This win belongs to every girl who picked up a bat and believed she could make it."

Even coach Amol Muzumdar and the support staff were honoured for their behind-the-scenes efforts that powered India's victory.

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates a Daughter's Dream

In Bhopal, the spotlight fell on Kranti Goud, the young fast bowler from the Bundelkhand region whose fiery spells lit up India's campaign. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented her with a Rs 1 crore cash prize, calling her a symbol of determination and discipline.

Her parents, visibly emotional, joined her on stage as Yadav praised her journey "from the dusty fields of Chhatarpur to the grand stage of world cricket."

The CM even announced plans to build a cricket stadium in Chhatarpur - a dream that, until recently, seemed out of reach for many aspiring players in the region.

Andhra's Pride: A House, a Job, and a Hero's Welcome

In Andhra Pradesh, celebrations were just as grand. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met young left-arm spinner Shree Charani, announcing a Rs 2.5 crore reward, a 1,000 sq. yard house site in Kadapa, and a Group-I government job.

Naidu praised the 21-year-old for "showing the power of Indian women to the world."

Charani, who claimed 14 wickets in the tournament, said she owed it all to her family's support. "I come from a small town, but this win proves dreams don't need geography - only belief."

Siliguri's Pride: Richa Ghosh Returns Home a Champion

Meanwhile, Siliguri turned into a sea of tricolour as Richa Ghosh, Bengal's first World Cup-winning cricketer, returned home. Crowds lined the streets, waving flags and chanting her name as her open-top car passed by.

At Baghajatin Park, she was felicitated by local leaders and nearly 50 organisations.

"It was my dream to play for India and lift the World Cup," she said tearfully. "I dedicate this to my parents and every young girl in North Bengal who dreams of playing cricket."

Richa also appealed for a dedicated cricket stadium in Siliguri, a wish that fans echoed passionately.

The Nation's Daughters, The Nation's Pride

Across the country, felicitation events continue. Punjab's Amanjot Kaur thanked PM Modi for his support, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a Rs 50 lakh reward for Sneha Rana, and Telangana's Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari lauded Arundhati Reddy for her role in the victory.