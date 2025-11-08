Rajinikanth's Elder Brother Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted In Bengaluru
Actor Rajinikanth's brother, Sathyanarayana, was hospitalised after suddenly suffering a heart attack. Rajinikanth has rushed to Bengaluru to see him.
Rajinikanth's 84-year-old brother, Sathyanarayana, had a heart attack in Bengaluru.
He's in the ICU at Narayana Hrudayalaya. Rajinikanth rushed to be by his side.
