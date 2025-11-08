Rajinikanth's Elder Brother Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted In Bengaluru

Actor Rajinikanth's brother, Sathyanarayana, was hospitalised after suddenly suffering a heart attack. Rajinikanth has rushed to Bengaluru to see him.

He's in the ICU at Narayana Hrudayalaya. Rajinikanth rushed to be by his side.