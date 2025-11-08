Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajinikanth's Elder Brother Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted In Bengaluru

2025-11-08 12:00:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Actor Rajinikanth's brother, Sathyanarayana, was hospitalised after suddenly suffering a heart attack. Rajinikanth has rushed to Bengaluru to see him.

Rajinikanth's 84-year-old brother, Sathyanarayana, had a heart attack in Bengaluru. 

He's in the ICU at Narayana Hrudayalaya. Rajinikanth rushed to be by his side.

AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

