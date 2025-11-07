Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al-Muraikhi Meets Maldivian FM

Al-Muraikhi Meets Maldivian FM


2025-11-07 11:19:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Dr Abdulla Khaleel.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance it.

MENAFN07112025000067011011ID1110313430



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search