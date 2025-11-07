How Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCID: FCHDF) Is Building Critical Mass Along Nevada's Most Productive Gold Corridors
-
Carlin Queen sits at the intersection of two fertile gold trends, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Goldstrike complex
The acquisition completes a contiguous land position, totaling over 1500 acres
In under 18 months, Fairchild has built a significant Nevada-focused gold and copper portfolio, highlighted by the acquisition
In an industry where discovery rates are declining and permitting timelines stretch into decades, one of the most overlooked value drivers is land position, particularly the ability to consolidate prospective ground within a proven mining district before competitors recognize the same geology. The Canadian explorer Fairchild (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCID: FCHDF) is executing that playbook with precision.
On October 30, 2025, Fairchild announced the 100% interest in the Carlin Queen project, a drill-ready gold and silver property along both the Midas and Carlin trends in northern Nevada. While technical details highlighted 73 unpatented claims and multiple untested targets, the strategic significance runs...
