MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) In the torrent of human civilization's development, there exists a unique pioneer-he is both an entrepreneur who successfully led a company to Nasdaq and a social activist who has united over 13 million members and supporters worldwide, and a thinker as well whose ideas elicited a response from Stephen Hawking. The name Hu Jiaqi is now etching a legend of responsibility and courage on the international stage in his own distinctive way.

From Nasdaq to Global Governance: The Transcendence of an Entrepreneur

In June 2025, Julong Online, founded by Hu Jiaqi, successfully listed on Nasdaq, becoming the first Chinese stock in the field of smart building to go public overseas. While this business achievement alone is remarkable, for him, it is merely a“byproduct” of realizing a greater ideal. Behind the commercial success, he perceives a more profound human predicament. It is this vision, transcending personal gain, that drives him to invest corporate profits into a grander cause: awakening humanity's collective consciousness about its own destiny.







Saving Humanity and Global Resonance: The Rise of an Intellectual Movement

The monumental 800,000-word work Saving Humanity, the product of Hu Jiaqi's decades of independent research, along with his series of related writings, not only systematically elaborates his forward-thinking on technological risks but has also become a banner of thought uniting global consensus. The core proposition presented in this work-the crisis of the imbalance between accelerating technological development and our capacity to control it-has resonated with insightful individuals across the world.

Most astonishingly, this idea rapidly transformed into a tangible global movement. The Humanitas Ark he founded now boasts over 13 million members and supporters worldwide, forming a network that spans all continents. Behind this impressive number lies a profound identification with Humanitas Ark's principle of“Common Destiny, Common Responsibility”. It also proves that Hu Jiaqi's ideas are not mere solitary intellectual pursuits but have struck a sensitive nerve of our time.

Letters to Global Leaders: The Leap from Thought to Action

Hu Jiaqi's social activism extends far beyond writing books. He has repeatedly written letters to global political leaders, scientific elites, and intellectual authorities, candidly outlining the existential crises facing humanity. This initiative received responses beyond expectations: thousands of elites and renowned leaders from various fields expressed their support, including several Nobel laureates. Even more notably, the late eminent scientist Stephen Hawking engaged in in-depth exchanges with him on the fate of humanity during his lifetime. The two thinkers found deep resonance on issues pertaining to the survival of civilization.

This endorsement from the world's foremost thinkers is not only an affirmation of Hu Jiaqi's personal insights but also a collective acknowledgment of the urgency of the issues he has raised. The very fact that these elite individuals-who typically focus on their own specialized fields-are jointly addressing a global, cross-disciplinary challenge sends a powerful signal: humanity truly needs to establish new global governance mechanisms.







The Fusion of Multiple Identities: The Responsibility of an Unshakable Pillar

Hu Jiaqi's success lies in his perfect fusion of multiple identities: as an entrepreneur, he understands how to turn ideas into organizational strength; as a scholar, he provides a profound intellectual foundation; and as a social activist, he possesses the executive ability to transform ideas into real-world movements.

This unique combination of roles lends him not only the depth of a thinker but also the credibility of an implementor when issuing warnings. When he speaks of technological risks, he does so as someone who has achieved commercial success in the tech field himself. When he calls for global cooperation, he has already, in practice, built an organizational network spanning the world.







Conclusion: Holding Aloft the Torch of Hope Amid Crisis

From the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq to the vast network of 13 million members and supporters globally, from intellectual exchanges with Hawking to the support of thousands of elites and leaders-Hu Jiaqi's journey illustrates the most precious quality of a contemporary intellectual: transforming profound crisis awareness into tangible social action.

In this era of technology's headlong rush while ethics lag behind, in this world that is locally brilliant yet globally blind, an unshakable pillar like Hu Jiaqi is especially valuable. He not only points out the existence of hidden reefs but is also striving to steer the course of this great ship of humanity. The vast network of 13 million members and supporters, the recognition from global top elites, and his own remarkable evolution from thinker and scholar to entrepreneur and then to social activist collectively form powerful proof: individual perseverance can indeed leverage collective awakening.

At this critical moment in the development of human civilization, we need more such unshakable pillars-those who dare to face the harshest truths, who courageously shoulder the most difficult responsibilities, and who ultimately transform warnings into actions and crises into hope. The story of Hu Jiaqi is precisely the finest testament to this spirit of responsibility.