UN OCHA, Qatar Airways Launch Humanitarian Partnership

Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Emergency Relief Co-ordinator Joyce Msuya has said that Qatar has emerged as a powerful force in humanitarian diplomacy, building bridges, offering support, and proving that global solidarity remains alive in an era of divisionHer remarks came during the launch ceremony of a new partnership between the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Qatar Airways, aimed at sharing humanitarian stories with millions of travellers worldwide. She added that they are doing this through a new in-flight video that highlights the power of global solidarity and invites every passenger to be part of the solution.Speaking on the final day of the Second World Summit for Social Development, Msuya praised the summit's spirit of solidarity and international cooperation, echoing the words of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, earlier this week.She noted that solidarity has enabled the world, in the three decades since the Copenhagen Summit, to lift over a billion people out of extreme poverty. Thanks to global solidarity, people are living longer, and more girls are attending school than ever before.

She emphasised that solidarity will be key to transforming the vision of the Doha Declaration into reality, a vision rooted in human dignity, equality, and peace.“True development,” she quoted the Secretary-General,“is not about prosperity for the few but opportunities for the many.”Msuya reiterated OCHA's pride in partnering with Qatar Airways to share humanitarian stories with millions of passengers. She stressed that this is more than a partnership, it's a meeting of minds.She added that they share a commitment to supporting the world's most vulnerable, bringing people together, and promoting values of solidarity and compassion. She highlighted the significance of this partnership, which unites three essential forces: governments, the private sector, and the United Nations.When these forces collaborate, she explained, they can truly ensure no one is left behind, and that matters now more than ever. Addressing the global challenges of inequality, conflict, and climate shocks affecting the poorest communities, Msuya pointed out that over 300mn people worldwide are trapped in emergencies not of their making. They need hope and help, today, not tomorrow.Beyond the video campaign, OCHA and Qatar Airways are expanding their cooperation to include emergency air transport, cargo delivery, public engagement, and fundraising. Together, she said, they can move faster, reach more people, and turn compassion into action. She concluded by emphasising that social development is not just about policy, it's about people.She added that it's about inclusion, opportunity, and the belief that no one should be neglected because of where they were born or the crisis they face.She said that this is what Qatar has championed through this summit. It's what Qatar Airways and OCHA are putting into practice, adding that it's what we must all commit to, especially in a time when solidarity feels increasingly scarce.