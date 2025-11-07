403
Islamic Solidarity Games Open In Riyadh With Glittering Ceremony
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Governor of Riyadh, officially opened the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games yesterday at the Janadriyah Camel Racing Track in the Saudi capital.
The opening ceremony was attended by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, First Vice-President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), alongside several presidents of Islamic National Olympic Committees.
Also present were Mohammed bin Yousef al-Mana, First Vice-President of the QOC, and Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman al-Kuwari, Second Vice-President of the QOC.
The ceremony featured an impressive blend of artistic and technical performances celebrating Saudi culture and shared Islamic heritage, in a festive atmosphere that balanced tradition and modernity. It also included the parade of participating nations.
The Qatari flag was carried in the parade by volleyball player Mubarak al-Kuwari and fencer Zakaria al-Abdullah.
The sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, which runs until November 21, features more than 3,000 athletes from 57 countries competing in 23 sports: athletics, fencing, 3x3 basketball, swimming, handball, table tennis, camel racing, volleyball, karate, Muay Thai, judo, weightlifting, futsal, wrestling, taekwondo, e-sports, wushu, boxing, equestrian show jumping, duathlon, jiu-jitsu, para-athletics, and para-powerlifting.
Qatar is represented by 82 athletes competing in 16 sports: athletics, duathlon, 3x3 basketball, karate, equestrian, wrestling, volleyball, handball, taekwondo, table tennis, judo, weightlifting, camel racing, swimming, fencing, and para-athletics.
Qatar enjoys a proud history in the Islamic Solidarity Games. Its medal journey began at the 2005 Makkah edition, where it won its first gold medal, followed by five medals in Palembang 2013.
The Baku 2017 Games marked a significant milestone, with Qatar claiming 12 medals (two gold, three silver, and seven bronze). In Konya 2022, Qatar maintained its overall medal tally while increasing its gold count to four.
In total, Qatar has earned 30 medals - eight gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze - across its participation in the Games.
In competition today, Qatari judoka Fatna Boukhaous will face Mozambique's Chinidi Tasmani in the women's under-57 kg round of 16.
Meanwhile, the men's table tennis team - Ahmed Saadawi, Mohammed Abdulwahab, and Abdullah Abdulwahab - will meet Iran in the group stage.
The Qatari volleyball team having lost both their matches, take on Chad today.
In swimming, Ali Tamer will compete in the men's 50m freestyle, Mohammed Aziz Ismail in the 50m butterfly, while Mohammed Mahmoud and Hamza al-Shaalan will race in the 100m breaststroke event.
