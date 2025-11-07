403
Turkiye Discovers 92.4Bcm Of Natural Gas
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkiye announced yesterday that it has discovered 92.4bn cubic metre (bcm) of natural gas this year, with a market value of $37bn.
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar stated during a press conference regarding the presentation of his ministry and its affiliated bodies' 2026 budgets to the Planning and Budget Committee of the Turkish Parliament that 75bcm were discovered in the Goktepe-3 well last May.
He said that Turkiye aims to conduct 300 drilling operations in 2026, 282 of which will be onshore and 18 offshore.
He affirmed that the country has reached its highest oil and gas production levels in its history, noting that its daily oil production is 180,000 barrels, enough to fuel about 7mn vehicles daily.
He noted that oil production at Mount Gabar in Şırnak province in southeastern Turkiye has increased from 57,000 barrels to 81,000 barrels per day, contributing to a reduction in the trade deficit of approximately $2bn annually.
He said that the ministry has established the fourth largest exploration and production fleet in the world over the past 10 years, comprising six drilling vessels and two seismic survey ships.
He announced that gas production will reach 20mn cubic metre per day in 2026, thanks to the new floating platform“Osman Gazi” in the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea, and will reach 45mn cubic metre per day in the third phase by 2028. (QNA)
