403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Warns Of New Fighting In Sudan's Kordofan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN warned yesterday of“clear preparations” for renewed fighting in Sudan, specifically in Kordofan, the strategic region located between the capital, Khartoum, controlled by the army, and the Darfur region, controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in the centre of the country.
“There is no indication of de-escalation,” said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement.“On the contrary, the evolving situation on the ground clearly points to preparations for intensifying military operations, with all the repercussions this will have on the already suffering population.”
The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced last Monday that it had begun taking immediate steps to collect evidence related to the horrific crimes recently committed in El-Fasher, Darfur, for use in prosecutions.
According to UN estimates, some 36,000 civilians have fled El-Fasher since last Sunday due to fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, heading to the city of Tawila, which already sheltered some 650,000 displaced people.
“There is no indication of de-escalation,” said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement.“On the contrary, the evolving situation on the ground clearly points to preparations for intensifying military operations, with all the repercussions this will have on the already suffering population.”
The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced last Monday that it had begun taking immediate steps to collect evidence related to the horrific crimes recently committed in El-Fasher, Darfur, for use in prosecutions.
According to UN estimates, some 36,000 civilians have fled El-Fasher since last Sunday due to fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, heading to the city of Tawila, which already sheltered some 650,000 displaced people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment