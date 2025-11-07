A New Era In U.S.-Kazakhstan Relations

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

DEEPENING U.S. PARTNERSHIP WITH KAZAKHSTAN: President Donald J. Trump met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on November 6, 2025, and underscored the tremendous potential the United States sees to deepen its Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue with Kazakhstan. The leaders welcomed path-breaking commercial deals in sectors including critical minerals, transportation, AI, and information technology.

WINS FOR U.S. BUSINESSES AND WORKERS: President Trump and President Tokayev celebrated deals with U.S. companies worth billions of dollars, which will support the creation of thousands of U.S. jobs. Key deals with U.S. companies include:



The procurement of $7 billion in Boeing 787-9 widebody aircraft to build flag carrier Air Astana's fleet.

An order for U.S. locomotives from U.S. firm Wabtec valued at $4.2 billion – the largest rail equipment deal in history.

The procurement of $3 to $5 billion of agricultural machinery from John Deere.

S. firm Cove Capital and the Government of Kazakhstan have reached an agreement to build a tungsten mining and processing plant using a $1.1 billion capital expenditure.

A $200 million contract awarded to U.S. firm Leidos to upgrade Kazakhstan's national air traffic management system.

Partnerships worth up to $3.7 billion between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and U.S. technology companies, including NVIDIA, HP, Cisco, GDA, Joby Aero Inc, Oracle, and Starlink. A strategic cooperation agreement to establish a private equity investment program between the National Bank of Kazakhstan,“National Investment Corporation” and Cerberus Capital Management worth $250 million.

INVESTING IN THE NEXT GENERATION: President Trump and President Tokayev acknowledged the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders from Kazakhstan and the United States and preserving the unique cultural heritage of each country.



President Trump celebrates the Government of Kazakhstan's contribution to the Kennedy Center, which will support the development of the arts and cultural exchanges between the United States and Kazakhstan for generations to come.

The United States and Kazakhstan commit to strengthen cultural heritage preservation programming between the two countries, including via the partnerships already announced between the Smithsonian Institution, the private sector, the Union of Artisans of Kazakhstan, and the newly established Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Fund. The United States and Kazakhstan intend to pursue direct support for bilateral research and cultural heritage preservation through the United States Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation program.

GROWING THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS: Kazakhstan became the first country in President Trump's second term to join the historic Abraham Accords, a major step forward in building bridges of peace and prosperity across the world. The United States and Kazakhstan intend to hold a signing ceremony to officially mark this significant decision.

EXPANDING CRITICAL MINERALS COOPERATION: Commerce Secretary Lutnick and Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev signed a Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals cooperation. This agreement will deepen collaboration on exploration, processing, and development, ultimately helping to secure resilient, transparent supply chains for the minerals that power innovation.

For further information, please email ... or visit 1.