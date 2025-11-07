PM Modi To Flag Off Four Vande Bharat Trains Today In Varanasi, Affirms Connectivity Boost And Comfort

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off four Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi station today. He affirmed connectivity boost and comfort once they start running on tracks.

While taking to X on Saturday, he stated,“The Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off in a short while will boost connectivity and comfort!”

Earlier, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw assessed arrangements at Varanasi Junction railway station ahead of PM Modi's visit.

"Tomorrow (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off four Vande Bharat services from Varanasi station... All four Vande Bharat services will provide immense convenience to passengers. Be it Amrit Bharat trains, Namo Bharat trains, or Vande Bharat trains, new-generation trains are being introduced with a focus on passenger convenience... At the same time, our stations are being renovated... Work is underway at 1,300 stations across the country," ANI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

(This is a developing story. More to come)