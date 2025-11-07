Investor Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Six Flags Entertainment Corporation F/K/A Coppersteel Holdco, Inc. (FUN) And RGRD Law Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Six Flags class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Six Flags is an amusement park operator.

The Six Flags class action lawsuit alleges that the registration statement for the Merger failed to disclose that, notwithstanding its executives' claims that the company had pursued transformational investment initiatives in the years leading up to the Merger, Legacy Six Flags in fact suffered from chronic underinvestment and its parks required millions of dollars in additional capital and operational expenditures above the company's historical cost trends in order to maintain (let alone grow) Legacy Six Flags' share in the intensely competitive amusement park market. Additionally, after taking over as CEO in November 2021, defendant Selim Bassoul slashed employee headcount to cut costs, but in so doing had degraded the company's operational competence and guest experience. In short, at the time of the Merger, Legacy Six Flags required a massive, undisclosed capital infusion to turn the company around, and these acute capital needs undermined the entire rationale for the deal as portrayed in the registration statement.

On the Merger closing date, July 1, 2024, Six Flags stock traded above $55 per share. The price of Six Flags stock subsequently fell as low as $20 per share, a nearly 64% decline.

