Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options And Provides Update On Financial Marketing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) -(the "", or "") has granted 250,000 options priced at $0.255 to a consultant, and directors and officers have voluntarily surrendered 499,999 options issued on April 14, 2022 at $3.84 (post consolidation).

As per the press release announced on October 29th, 2025, IDR Marketing Inc. "IDR", has been retained for a six month period commencing October 29th to provide public relations strategies, brand awareness, financial and digital marketing services to the Company. IDR is a California Corporation with its registered office located at 100 Oceangate, 12th Floor, Long Beach, CA, USA, 90802. Its principal and president is Linda Josey, an arm's-length party. Contact details: ... (562) 343-7483.

IDR Marketing Inc. is an independent ad agency providing full-scale integrated marketing and advertising services. Clients trust IDR for brand strategy and awareness, digital marketing, social media and advertising, newswire distribution, article marketing,

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA, and Manitoba, Canada. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. Surface's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals is also advancing lithium projects in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada, and through a joint venture with Snow Lake Energy in southeastern Manitoba.

