Wicked Promises: A Seductive Tale Of Power, Karma, And Dark Magic By Pavlina Ekaterini

New York, USA - In Pavlina Ekaterini's sultry debut novel Wicked Promises, dark romance meets perilous magic. A tale intended to captivate readers who yearn for psychological tension, feminine strength, and forbidden love.

Readers are introduced to Karma in this sultry fantasy romance-not just a name, but a natural power. Karma is a contemporary witch who lives in New York City and has a secret duty: to deliver karma to men who deserve it. As desire turns into a weapon and a weakness, she balances justice and temptation with her beauty, unrepentant power, and strength.

Sin, seduction, and magic are shown in Karma's universe, which is encircled by danger, lust, and male temptation, and caught between passion and purpose. However, when love turns into obsession, even a witch has to choose between being the hunter and being charmed.

A Book for Readers Who Love:

Dark romance & witchy sensuality

Steamy fantasy and forbidden attraction

Strong, unapologetic female characters

Psychological tension and toxic love stories

Themes of power, seduction, and the magic of desire

About the Author – Pavlina Ekaterini

Pavlina Ekaterini is a New York–based author whose writing moves like a spell-bold, emotional, and intoxicating.

Drawing from passion, strength, and intuition, she crafts universes in which love is both captivating and lethal, and women are both gentle and perilous.

She also has tarot reading experience, combining storytelling that evokes feelings of being watched, wanted, and haunted with intuitive spirituality.

Release & Availability

Wicked Promises

Author: Pavlina Ekaterini

Genre: Dark Romance | Psychological Fantasy | Witchy Fiction

Target Readers: Ages 18+

Available soon wherever books are sold.

Media, Interviews & Features

Wicked Promises is more than a love story - it's a spell cast in ink. And once you enter, you don't leave unchanged.