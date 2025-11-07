Adrian Tiafierro Keys Calls For Action On Florida's Coastal Resilience

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning landscape architect urges residents to“live with the land, not against it” through native planting and sustainable design.

Florida-based landscape architect Adrian Tiafierro Keys, founder of Keys Ecological Design, is calling on homeowners, schools, and communities across the Gulf Coast to take an active role in restoring the state's fragile ecosystems. His message is simple but urgent: every yard, garden, and green space can help protect Florida's future.

“Climate change isn't something happening far away - it's right here, in our backyards,” says Keys.“We're losing dunes, mangroves, and tree canopy at rates that will take generations to rebuild. But it's not hopeless. Small choices - native plants, smarter water use, less lawn - can make a massive difference.”

The Growing Coastal Crisis

Florida's coastline faces rising threats from erosion, flooding, and saltwater intrusion. According to NOAA, the state has lost more than 400 miles of beach habitat to erosion since 2000, while sea levels have risen roughly 8 inches in the past 50 years - a trend expected to accelerate. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection estimates that the state spends over $150 million annually on beach renourishment, yet many coastal systems continue to degrade.

“Hard infrastructure like seawalls and bulkheads can't solve everything,” Keys explains.“They often make erosion worse. Nature-based solutions - like mangrove restoration and living shorelines - not only protect property but rebuild habitat.”

His firm, Keys Ecological Design, recently helped develop a Living Shoreline Design Toolkit that combines native vegetation, oyster reefs, and low-impact materials to stabilize coastlines.“It's not just for cities or developers,” he emphasizes.“It's for anyone with a piece of land near water who wants to be part of the solution.”

Bringing Change to the Backyard

Keys' advocacy goes beyond large projects. Through GulfGrow, a community initiative he co-founded, he's helping residents and schools replace traditional lawns with pollinator and native plant gardens.

“Every square foot counts,” he says.“If every Florida household replaced just 500 square feet of turf with native vegetation, we could restore more than 300,000 acres of critical habitat across the state.”

The movement also saves money and resources. The University of Florida IFAS Extension reports that native gardens use up to 60% less water and 80% fewer fertilizers and pesticides than conventional lawns.

“Florida's sandy soils are perfect for natives,” Keys adds.“They're low maintenance, beautiful, and they bring back butterflies, bees, and birds that our ecosystems depend on.”

Educating for the Future

As an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of South Florida's School of Architecture and Community Design, Keys teaches students about climate-adaptive design and water management.“Education is where it starts,” he notes.“Today's students are tomorrow's planners, architects, and city leaders. If they understand the value of resilience now, they'll design a stronger Florida later.”

He's also a board member of the Florida Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, where he co-chairs the Sustainability and Resilience Committee.“We're working to make ecological literacy a standard part of design practice,” he says.“Resilience shouldn't be an option - it should be the baseline.”

A Call to Action: Simple Steps for a Resilient Florida

Keys believes community-scale action is the most effective way to drive lasting change.“Big policies matter,” he says,“but what we do as individuals adds up faster.”

He offers five ways residents can get involved:

Plant native species. Choose Florida-friendly plants that support pollinators and require less irrigation.

Capture rainwater. Use rain barrels or bioswales to manage stormwater naturally.

Reduce lawn space. Convert grass areas to gardens or shade trees.

Support local restoration projects. Volunteer with estuary programs or community tree-planting efforts.

Share knowledge. Talk with neighbors, schools, and HOAs about sustainable landscaping options.

“Resilience isn't about doing everything,” Keys says.“It's about doing something - and then helping others do the same.”

About Adrian Tiafierro Keys

Adrian Tiafierro Keys is a Registered Landscape Architect and LEED Accredited Professional. He is the founder of Keys Ecological Design, a Sarasota-based landscape architecture studio specializing in climate-resilient, native-first design. His award-winning work includes the Bayfront Park Redevelopment and the Ringling College Arts Campus Courtyard. Keys serves on the board of the Florida Chapter of ASLA and teaches part-time at the University of South Florida.