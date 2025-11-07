Gold Refinery Of San Diego Issues Statement On The Nationwide“Silver Freeze” “We Welcome The Heat”

As refineries and dealers across the country temporarily halt or restrict silver intake amid what industry insiders are calling the“Silver Freeze,” Gold Refinery of San Diego has confirmed it is continuing to actively buy all forms of silver and maintain top-tier payouts for customers.

While other businesses pause operations due to refining backlogs and volatility, Gold Refinery of San Diego remains fully open and ready to serve individuals, estates, and dealers looking to liquidate silver holdings.

“When the market gets hot,we don't hide. We refine,” said a company spokesperson.“If it's too hot for the other guys, they should stay out ofthe refinery. We welcome the heat.”







The company continues to accept sterling silver flatware, tableware, junk silver coins, and bullion, offering same-day payouts and transparent evaluations. In contrast, several national refineries have suspended intake of silver due to limited processing capacity, shipping constraints, and surging silver lease rates - creating widespread bottlenecks in the physical market.

Gold Refinery of San Diego emphasizes that it remains a reliable buyer even under market pressure. Customers can sell directly in person at the company's San Diego facility or ship silver and gold securely by mail using insured carrier options.

“We've been through every kind of market - and the harder it gets, the more our clients rely on us,” the spokesperson added.“We built this business to handle volatility,not run from it.”

About Gold Refinery of San Diego

Gold Refinery of San Diego is a leading gold buyer in San Diego specializing in the purchase of gold, silver, coins, bullion, and estate jewelry. Known for integrity, speed, and top-tier payouts, the company has become one of Southern California's most trusted names in the precious metals industry.

