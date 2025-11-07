Rising Canadian Actors Make A Splash In“Sorority Shark Attack”

TORONTO, ON - Andromedia Distribution is proud to announce the emergence of a dynamic ensemble of young Canadian actors in the highly anticipated genre film, "Sorority Shark Attack." The film showcases a wealth of rising talent, poised tomake a significant impact on the future of Canadian cinema.

"Sorority Shark Attack" features a talented cast of young performers, including Kate Mayhew, Sarah Ircana, Elle Rose, Marc Rico Ludwig, Paul Matte, Martin Egas, Bailey Antzis, and Lee Poichuk. These actors represent a new wave of Canadian talent, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of genre filmmaking and captivating audiences with their performances.

"We were really graced by a bevy of talented young performers," says Bill Dever, writer of "Sorority Shark Attack." "Theirdedication, enthusiasm, and raw talent brought a fresh energy to the set, and I have no doubt they will be defining figures inCanadian genre film for years to come."

The film follows a group of sorority sisters whose weekend getaway is disrupted by a ravenous shark. As the stakes rise, theyoung women must band together, utilizing their wits and courage to survive the deadly predator. The film is a thrilling blend of horror and comedy, showcasing the actors' ability to navigate complex emotions and deliver compelling performances under pressure.

"Sorority Shark Attack" serves as a platform for these rising stars to demonstrate their versatility and commitment to the craft actor brings a unique perspective and skill set to their respective roles, creating a dynamic and engaging ensemble. Their performances are a testament to the strength of Canadian acting training programs and the growing opportunities for young talent within the country's film industry.







Andromedia Distribution is committed to supporting and promoting Canadian talent, and "Sorority Shark Attack" is a primeexample of this dedication. The film not only entertains but also serves as a launching pad for the next generation of Canadian film stars. As these actors continue to hone their skills and take on new challenges, they are sure to leave an indelible mark on the Canadian film landscape.'

"Sorority Shark Attack" is set to be a thrilling cinematic experience, showcasing the talent and potential of Canada's risingstars. Audiences can expect a captivating blend of suspense, humor, and heart, as these young actors deliver unforgettable performances that will resonate long after the credits roll.

About Andromedia Distribution:

Andromedia Distribution is a leading Canadian film distribution company dedicated to showcasing and promoting Canadian talent. With a focus on diverse genres and innovative storytelling, Andromedia Distribution is committed to bringing high-quality films to audiences across Canada and beyond. The company actively supports emerging filmmakers and actors, providing a platform for their voices to be heard and their stories to be shared.