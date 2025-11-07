Andromedia Distribution Announces Production Of“Storm Warning” In London, Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews)Andromedia Distribution, a leading force in Canadian genre filmmaking, today announced the production of its latest feature film, "Storm Warning," set to commence in mid-January in London, Ontario. This announcement underscores Andromedia's commitment to fostering Canadian talent and contributing to the growth of the nation's film industry.

"Storm Warning" plunges viewers into a chilling narrative where a hidden SS experiment unleashes Nazi vampire stormtroopers upon present-day rural Ontario. The film follows Constable Michael Eichorn, who arrives on the scene as residents begin to fall victim to the undead, transforming into bloodthirsty creatures. He teams up with Dr. Lisa Maggert, Sergeant Gary Gibson, dispatcher Julep Johnson, and Father Joe in a desperate attempt to defend their town as the undead lay siege to the local church.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Storm Warning' to life in London, Ontario," said Bill Dever, President of Andromedia. "This project represents our dedication to creating unique and thrilling genre films that resonate with audiences both in Canada and internationally."

Producer Sam Dever expressed his enthusiasm for filming in London, stating, "London really welcomed us with open arms. They provide a level of cooperation and incentives that on a civic level are unheard of in North America. In short, they are the perfect production partner." This sentiment highlights the supportive environment and resources that London, Ontario oYers to filmmakers, making it an ideal location for Andromedia's ambitious project.

"Storm Warning" will be directed by Southwest Ontario native, David Langlois, ensuring a strong connection to the region and its talent pool. The production aims to draw from a profound base of local talent and locations, further contributing to the economic and cultural vibrancy of the area.

"Film London is excited to welcome Andromedia Inc. into our community. Aside from its fun premise, "Storm Warning" is looking to highlight London locations and utilize London crew - creating jobs and revenue for our extraordinary talent. It's a perfect partnership." Says Andrew Dodd, head of Film London

Andromedia Distribution is committed to showcasing Canadian stories and talent on the global stage. "Storm Warning" promises to be a thrilling addition to the company's growing portfolio of genre films, appealing to cinephiles, movie exhibitors, and thoughtful audiences alike. The film's unique premise, combined with the support of the London community and the expertise of the creative team, positions it for success in the competitive world of independent cinema.

About Andromedia Distribution:

Andromedia Distribution is a Canadian film production and distribution company dedicated to creating and promoting high-quality genre films. With a focus on supporting Canadian talent and showcasing compelling stories, Andromedia Distribution strives to entertain and engage audiences worldwide. The company is committed to fostering a vibrant and sustainable film industry in Canada.

About Film London:

Film London is a non-profit organization operated by the London Economic Development Corporation. By curating London's existing film and TV resources, marketing London as a filming location, and navigating municipal, provincial, and federal funding, Film London enhances London's economy by attracting film professionals and creating jobs in the creative industries.