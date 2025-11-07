Ukraine, US To Advance Shared Strategic Goals To Reduce Russia's Ability To Wage War - Stefanishyna

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington, Olga Stefanishyna, commented this to Ukrinform on the signing of the memorandum regarding the supply of American LNG to Europe and Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the U.S. government and President Donald Trump for their consistent stance on depriving Russia's war machine of the ability to replenish its resources through energy sales," she noted.

She emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding on importing American LNG through Greece demonstrates that "Ukraine is not looking for excuses or easy solutions - unlike some European politicians who are calling for easing sanctions against Russia."

Read also: Ukraine continues talks with US on Tomahawk missiles – Stefanishyna

According to her, even in the most challenging conditions, "Ukraine continues to find ways to support common strategic goals with the U.S.," particularly in reducing energy dependence on Russian resources and strengthening energy security.

Stefanishyna also called the signing of the memorandum an important positive signal for all Ukrainians suffering from Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, Naftogaz Group signed a memorandum with the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S.A. on the joint supply of U.S.-origin liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe and Ukraine through Greek gas terminals and the Vertical Corridor.

Naftogaz Group also agreed with the Polish company ORLEN and American partners on additional LNG supply volumes.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here