Palisa: We Are Working To Ramp Up Deliveries Of Heavy Bombers For Front

"Today at the Staff meeting we discussed everything the guys raised on Tuesday in Donetsk region - the President went through every issue in detail. Some issues we will resolve immediately; the rest require a bit of time and clear work - but we will move quickly," he stated.

"The electronic points system is working well, but there are minor shortcomings - we will adjust the issuance procedure. DOT-Chain Defence also received good feedback - we will connect more units to it and expand the list of useful items: batteries, antennas, cables, which are constantly needed in combat," Palisa said.

He stressed that "drone evacuations of the wounded will also be evaluated by electronic points - because the lives of servicemembers are above all for us. At the same time we are launching development of a logistics drone and looking for alternatives for reconnaissance and surveillance."

"We are also working to ramp up deliveries of heavy bombers and precision munitions - this was directly requested from the front. Separately, we are preparing new contracts that both the military [including mobilized personnel] and civilians will be able to sign - to guarantee decent pay and clear service conditions," Palisa added.

As Ukrinform reported, during his trip to Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the First Corps of the National Guard Azov, special-purpose National Guard unit Rubizh, the Sicheslav Brigade, the Magyar Birds and fighters of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

