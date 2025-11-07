Ukraine's Defense Intelligence And Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Agree On Strategic Partnership Within Russian Studies Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on Telegra.

The document was signed by DIU chief Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov and NaUKMA President Serhii Kvit.

The key goal of the initiative is to combine the practical experience of defense intelligence with the academic expertise of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy to better study their common adversary - Russia.

Through joint research under the Department of International Relations' Russian Studies program, in partnership with the Kyiv-Mohyla School of Political Analytics, the plan is to systematically study Russian society, state institutions, propaganda methods, and patterns of thinking.

“To defeat the enemy, you must understand how they think and act. We are ready to share our unique experience with Kyiv-Mohyla students. Science and intelligence will work together to strengthen the country's defense capabilities,” Budanov said.

The cooperation between the DIU and Kyiv-Mohyla Academy includes joint research, educational activities, and knowledge exchange. This format will help prepare a new generation of specialists who deeply understand the enemy and can effectively counter its influence across all spheres.

“We created the certificate program in Russian Studies to examine Russia as a threat. An enemy you don't understand is the most dangerous. That is why studying it is part of our contribution to our shared victory. Cooperation with the DIU will make this research systematic and maximally effective,” Kvit emphasized.

