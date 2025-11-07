Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Shared A Video On Victory Day

2025-11-07 07:13:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts on November 8 - Victory Day.

Azernews presents the post: "The history of the last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history."

AzerNews

